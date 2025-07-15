Are Ranveer-Bhansali feuding? Here's what we know

Ranveer Singh and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali , who have delivered several hits together in the past, are reportedly at odds. The alleged rift stems from Bhansali not casting Singh as the lead in his upcoming film Love & War, per senior journalist Subhash K Jha's report in Deccan Chronicle. Singh was offered a secondary role, which he declined. Consequently, Vicky Kaushal bagged that part.

Fallout details Director reportedly absent from Singh's birthday celebrations The director was reportedly absent from Singh's 40th birthday celebrations, which were held on July 6. Jha wrote, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who gave Ranveer the superstar status with Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, was not one of the invitees." "The director and actor are no more close friends." Notably, there's no statement from Bhansali or Singh about this alleged feud.

Career updates 'Dhurandhar' vs 'Love & War' Singh, who has headlined Bhansali's three major movies, was also supposed to lead another film, Baiju Bawra, with Alia Bhatt. However, the project is currently on hold as Bhansali focuses on Love & War. Meanwhile, Singh is gearing up for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The film's first look was revealed on his birthday, featuring a star-studded cast including Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. It will premiere on December 5.