What you didn't know about Norm from 'Cheers'

The character of Norm Peterson from the iconic television show Cheers is an absolute fan-favorite, thanks to his witty one-liners and his ever-present presence at the bar. Played by George Wendt, Norm became the heart of the series, providing humor and relatability to the audience. While many fans are well-versed with his on-screen antics, here are a few lesser-known facts about this character.

Real name Norm's real name revelation Though we all know him as Norm Peterson, his full name is Hilary Norman Peterson. This fun fact was revealed in an episode where it was mentioned that he was named after his grandfather. The choice of name adds an unexpected layer to the character, which is the complete opposite of his otherwise straightforward personality.

Bar tab Frequent bar tab joke Another running joke throughout Cheers was Norm's ever-growing bar tab. It became a humorous element of the show, often referenced in various episodes. Despite never being explicitly stated, how much he owed it added to the comedic portrayal of him as a regular who practically lived at the bar.

Entrance greetings Unique entrance greetings One of the most memorable things about Norm's character was how everyone greeted him with excitement whenever he entered Cheers. The tradition began early on in the series and became a hallmark feature. Each greeting often involved some clever wordplay or puns related to current events or personal anecdotes.

Unseen Wife Unseen wife Vera Though Norm frequently mentioned his wife, Vera, throughout the series, she never actually appeared on screen except for one fleeting moment where her face stayed hidden behind pie. The running gag only added to her mystique and let viewers conjure their version of Vera from Norm's hilarious descriptions.