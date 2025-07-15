Google's NotebookLM just got smarter with expert-backed guides

Google has announced an update for its virtual research assistant, NotebookLM. The tool is designed to compile and interact with tons of important information on a subject. The latest update introduces "featured notebooks," which will offer curated content from experts in the field. This way, users can be sure they're getting the best information possible on various topics.

Enhanced access Notebooks on Shakespeare, Yellowstone National Park The "featured notebooks" will source information from respected authors, researchers, publications, and nonprofits. Currently, there are topics covering Shakespeare and Yellowstone National Park, among others. The feature works just like standard notebooks do, allowing users to interact with the content in a number of helpful ways. You can even transform the content using Audio Overview for an enhanced experience.

Integration possibilities NotebookLM can be a powerful tool Despite being in its early stages, NotebookLM has the potential to be a powerful tool for everyday work and research. Its standalone capabilities are impressive, but the real magic lies in Google's ability to integrate it into other products like Google Docs and Slides. This opens up a world of possibilities for users, making research tasks easier and more accurate than ever before.