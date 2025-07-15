Google's NotebookLM just got smarter with expert-backed guides
What's the story
Google has announced an update for its virtual research assistant, NotebookLM. The tool is designed to compile and interact with tons of important information on a subject. The latest update introduces "featured notebooks," which will offer curated content from experts in the field. This way, users can be sure they're getting the best information possible on various topics.
Enhanced access
Notebooks on Shakespeare, Yellowstone National Park
The "featured notebooks" will source information from respected authors, researchers, publications, and nonprofits. Currently, there are topics covering Shakespeare and Yellowstone National Park, among others. The feature works just like standard notebooks do, allowing users to interact with the content in a number of helpful ways. You can even transform the content using Audio Overview for an enhanced experience.
Integration possibilities
NotebookLM can be a powerful tool
Despite being in its early stages, NotebookLM has the potential to be a powerful tool for everyday work and research. Its standalone capabilities are impressive, but the real magic lies in Google's ability to integrate it into other products like Google Docs and Slides. This opens up a world of possibilities for users, making research tasks easier and more accurate than ever before.
Mobile access
NotebookLM now available as a mobile app
Originally launched on desktop, NotebookLM is now also available on mobile through a dedicated app. You can try it out on your phone or tablet by downloading the app from the Google Play Store. The library of featured notebooks may be small at first, but Google promises that the content will grow over time, making this tool even more powerful for users.