How Google is helping OpenAI reduce its dependence on NVIDIA

OpenAI has started renting Google 's artificial intelligence (AI) chips to power its ChatGPT and other products. The move comes as part of a collaboration between two major players in the AI space. OpenAI is one of the top customers of NVIDIA's graphics processing units (GPUs), using them for model training and inference computing. Google is now helping OpenAI lower this dependence.

Strategic partnership Google expanding external availability of TPUs Earlier this month, Reuters reported that OpenAI was looking to add Google Cloud service to its growing computing capacity needs. The collaboration comes as Google is expanding the external availability of its tensor processing units (TPUs), that were historically reserved for internal use. The move has already attracted customers like Apple and start-ups such as Anthropic and Safe Superintelligence, both founded by former OpenAI leaders.

Chip transition A major shift for OpenAI The decision to rent Google's TPUs marks a major shift for OpenAI, as it is the first time the company has significantly used non-NVIDIA chips. This also shows a departure from its reliance on Microsoft's data centers.