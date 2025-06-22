Digital publishers' group backs plan to review AI, copyright rules

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has welcomed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry 's plan to examine the relationship between artificial intelligence (AI) and copyright law. The DNPA said this move is a major step toward ensuring fair treatment of digital content producers. In an official statement, the association emphasized that unauthorized use of digital publishers' content for AI model training violates copyright protections.

Copyright infringement Using content without consent is copyright infringement The DNPA strongly believes that using digital news publishers' content without their consent for AI training and subsequent generative applications like search assistance and information purposes is a copyright infringement. The body's statement stressed the need for a regime that guarantees fair compensation for content producers while recognizing their rights in the digital landscape.

Advocacy for creators DNPA urges government to create a framework that protects rights The DNPA has urged the government to create a framework that protects content creators' rights while promoting innovation. The association supports measures ensuring fair compensation for content producers, saying such initiatives are crucial for the growth of India's digital news media sector. The DNPA also expressed its willingness to work with policymakers.

Ongoing review Review of 'intersection' between AI and copyright The DNPA's statement comes as it, along with other organizations, participates in a review of the intersection between AI and copyright. This is being done by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce. The review is being conducted by a committee on AI and copyright formed by DPIIT in April.