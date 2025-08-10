BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over IAF chief's 'Operation Sindoor' statement
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of lying and damaging India's reputation. The criticism comes after Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh rejected claims that the Indian Air Force (IAF) was restricted during "Operation Sindoor." Addressing Parliament during the debate on "Operation Sindoor," Gandhi alleged that the Centre had ordered the IAF not to target Pakistan's air defense system.
Operation Sindoor
No restrictions during 'Operation Sindoor': Air Chief Marshal
In a recent lecture, Air Chief Marshal Singh said there were no restrictions on the IAF during Operation Sindoor. He emphasized that political will was key to the operation's success and confirmed that six Pakistani aircraft were shot down. "There were no, I repeat, no restrictions on us," he said, adding that the forces decided their own rules of engagement and escalation control.
Political fallout
You have damaged India's high reputation: Kiren Rijiju to Gandhi
Reacting to the Air Chief Marshal's statements, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asked Gandhi to maintain decorum in Parliament. "You have not only lowered your stature but damaged India's high reputation," he said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also slammed the Congress party over its earlier claims about India's losses and alleged disinformation campaigns against the Modi government.
Media response
BJP reacts to Congress's claims about losses during Operation Sindoor
Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya noted a "deathly silence" in both Congress and Pakistani media after the Air Chief Marshal's disclosure. "With this disclosure, whatever little credibility the Leader of Opposition had is now in tatters, if he had any to begin with," he siad. The BJP criticized the Congress's claims, which they consider to be misinformation surrounding "Operation Sindoor."