BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over IAF chief's 'Operation Sindoor' statement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , accusing him of lying and damaging India's reputation. The criticism comes after Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh rejected claims that the Indian Air Force (IAF) was restricted during "Operation Sindoor." Addressing Parliament during the debate on "Operation Sindoor," Gandhi alleged that the Centre had ordered the IAF not to target Pakistan's air defense system.

Operation Sindoor No restrictions during 'Operation Sindoor': Air Chief Marshal In a recent lecture, Air Chief Marshal Singh said there were no restrictions on the IAF during Operation Sindoor. He emphasized that political will was key to the operation's success and confirmed that six Pakistani aircraft were shot down. "There were no, I repeat, no restrictions on us," he said, adding that the forces decided their own rules of engagement and escalation control.

Political fallout You have damaged India's high reputation: Kiren Rijiju to Gandhi Reacting to the Air Chief Marshal's statements, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asked Gandhi to maintain decorum in Parliament. "You have not only lowered your stature but damaged India's high reputation," he said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also slammed the Congress party over its earlier claims about India's losses and alleged disinformation campaigns against the Modi government.