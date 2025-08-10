Bihar polls: No voter will be deleted without prior notice

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has assured the Supreme Court that no voter will be deleted from the electoral rolls in Bihar without prior notice. The assurance comes amid legal challenges to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the state's upcoming assembly elections. In a fresh affidavit, the ECI emphasized its commitment to natural justice principles during this process.

Affidavit details ECI assures reasonable opportunity for voters to be heard The ECI's affidavit stated, "No deletion of any elector's name from the draft electoral roll...shall be undertaken without issuance of a prior notice to the concerned elector indicating the proposed deletion and the grounds thereof." The commission assured that it would provide a reasonable opportunity for voters to be heard and submit relevant documents before any decision is made.

Disenfranchisement fears Opposition alleges 'vote theft' by BJP The opposition has raised concerns that the SIR process could disenfranchise genuine voters, especially from marginalized communities. They have alleged that stringent and arbitrary documentation requirements could lead to widespread disenfranchisement, dubbing it a "vote theft" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In response, the ECI has said it is taking all possible measures to ensure no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll.

Inclusion efforts Two-tier appeal mechanism in place The ECI has put in place a two-tier appeal mechanism for voters who may be adversely affected by the SIR process. It also noted that out of 7.89 crore electors, over 7.24 crore submitted their enumeration forms. The commission has provided printed and digital copies of the draft roll to political parties and an online facility for public scrutiny from August 1 to September 1.

Participation strategy ECI's strategy to maximize voter participation The ECI has also outlined a multi-pronged strategy to maximize voter participation in Bihar. This includes awareness campaigns through SMS and meetings, repeated visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), advertisements in Hindi newspapers for temporary migrants, and special urban camps for urban electors. The commission is also focusing on young voters who will turn eligible by October 1, accepting advance applications with special campaigns planned during claims and objections periods.