RG Kar rape victim's parents 'beaten up': Suvendu Adhikari
What's the story
On Saturday, the parents of Abhaya, the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim, were allegedly assaulted by Kolkata Police during a protest march to Nabanna state secretariat. The demonstration was part of the "Nabanna Abhijan" protest on the first anniversary of Abhaya's tragic death. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that at least 100 people were injured in police lathicharges at multiple locations, including Park Street.
Protest details
Adhikari blames CM for attack on BJP workers
The protest was called by Abhaya's parents, who had sought support from all political parties except the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). They demanded justice for their daughter on her death anniversary. Adhikari alleged that BJP MLAs were also attacked during the peaceful demonstration. He said, "Abhaya's parents were beaten up. Mamata Banerjee will be destroyed due to this sin. She will be removed from power."
Security measures
Police lathicharges at multiple locations
In response to the protests, security was tightened in Kolkata and Howrah. Concrete barricades were erected and major traffic restrictions were imposed around Nabanna area. Steel barricades, water cannons, and containers were kept ready at various places to prevent protesters from advancing. Adhikari urged people not to confront police during the protest march. He said Calcutta High Court allowed peaceful protests and expressed empathy for Abhaya's parents.