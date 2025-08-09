Tie rakhi to me, vote for me: Tejashwi's Bihar appeal

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, has written a letter to the sisters of Bihar on Rakshabandhan. In his letter, he asked them to tie a rakhi in his name and vote for him in the upcoming assembly elections. "Give a Rakhi on Rakshabandhan and a vote in the elections to your Tejashwi brother," he wrote.

Election pledge Yadav promises to protect Bihar residents from unemployment, inflation In his letter, Yadav promised to protect the people of Bihar from unemployment, inflation, crime, poverty, and corruption. He assured them that he would always work for their welfare. "This is Tejashwi's pledge to every sister of Bihar," he wrote. The RJD leader also highlighted several schemes planned by the INDIA bloc in Bihar under his leadership.

Welfare initiatives RJD leader highlights schemes under INDIA bloc Yadav mentioned the BETI program, which looks after a daughter's needs from birth to marriage. He also spoke about the Mai-Behan Yojana, which gives women ₹2,500 every month and plans to increase pensions for widows, elderly people, and disabled individuals to ₹1,500. Other schemes include subsidized gas cylinders at ₹500 and 200 units of free electricity.

Government critique Yadav vows to recover ₹70,000 crore embezzled by current government Without naming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav slammed the present government for negative politics. He said he promised to bring jobs and proved critics wrong by creating lakhs of jobs in 17 months. "I take one more pledge, as soon as we come to power, the ₹ 70,000 crore embezzled by this government will be taken back from them and will be given to the sisters of Bihar as a Rakshabandhan shagun," he said.