ECI should probe Rahul's 'vote theft' allegations: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar has said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should investigate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 's allegations of "vote theft." Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur, Pawar praised Gandhi's presentation on the issue as well-researched and well-documented. He admitted that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi could have been more cautious before Maharashtra elections.

Allegations addressed Gandhi accused ECI of colluding with BJP Gandhi had alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was an "institutionalized chori (theft)," accusing the ECI of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to disenfranchise poor voters. Responding to these claims, Pawar said Gandhi provided detailed proof in his presentation and called on the ECI to investigate.

Controversy explained Pawar defends Thackeray's seating arrangement at dinner meeting Pawar also addressed the controversy over Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's seating at a dinner meeting hosted by Gandhi. He explained that Thackeray and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were seated at the back to properly view a PowerPoint presentation. "When we watch a movie on screen, we don't sit in front but at the back," he said, defending the seating arrangement.