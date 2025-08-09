ECI should probe Rahul's 'vote theft' allegations: Sharad Pawar
What's the story
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar has said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should investigate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote theft." Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur, Pawar praised Gandhi's presentation on the issue as well-researched and well-documented. He admitted that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi could have been more cautious before Maharashtra elections.
Allegations addressed
Gandhi accused ECI of colluding with BJP
Gandhi had alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was an "institutionalized chori (theft)," accusing the ECI of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to disenfranchise poor voters. Responding to these claims, Pawar said Gandhi provided detailed proof in his presentation and called on the ECI to investigate.
Controversy explained
Pawar defends Thackeray's seating arrangement at dinner meeting
Pawar also addressed the controversy over Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's seating at a dinner meeting hosted by Gandhi. He explained that Thackeray and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were seated at the back to properly view a PowerPoint presentation. "When we watch a movie on screen, we don't sit in front but at the back," he said, defending the seating arrangement.
Political stance
Pawar rules out NCP faction merging with Ajit-led group
Further, Pawar said that the opposition is yet to decide its position on the upcoming Vice-Presidential election on September 9. He also dismissed rumors of his faction merging with the ruling NCP led by his nephew Ajit Pawar. "We will never align with a BJP-led alliance," he asserted, clarifying his political stance.