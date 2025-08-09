BJP expels spokesperson for criticizing party leaders in viral video

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled its spokesperson Krishna Kumar Janu. While a viral video showed Janu criticizing BJP Jat leaders over their treatment of former Governor Satya Pal Malik and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the official reason cited for his expulsion was his objection to Harshini Kulhari's appointment as the BJP's Jhunjhunu district president in June.

Leadership criticism BJP sidelining veteran leaders like Advani, Joshi: Spokesperson In the video, Janu expressed his discontent with the BJP's current leadership for sidelining veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. He said, "What the BJP is doing with mass leaders who are popular on the ground is very sad." He also slammed the party for treating Malik without a state funeral and Dhankhar without a farewell speech or party.

Community concerns Why are Jat leaders in BJP silent on these issues? Janu also questioned why Jat leaders in the BJP were silent on these issues. He said, "The humiliation which was witnessed during the last rites of Satya Pal Malik...is a sign that the government is prejudiced and behaving in this manner out of fear." He urged Jat leaders to speak out against what he sees as wrongs within the party.