Bengaluru voter list shock: 80 found registered in 10sq.ft house
What's the story
A ground reality check in the Bengaluru Central constituency after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of voter manipulation has yielded shocking results. The investigation by India Today focused on Booth No. 470 in Mahadevapura, specifically House No. 35 in Muni Reddy Garden. Gandhi had claimed that nearly 80 voters were fraudulently registered at this tiny property, which is barely 10-15 square feet in size.
Twitter Post
Congress shares house visiting video
नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi ने सबूत देकर बताया कि BJP और चुनाव आयोग कैसे वोट चोरी कर रहे हैं।— Congress (@INCIndia) August 8, 2025
अब India Today ने इन सबूतों की जांच की और उसे सही पाया। बेंगलुरु के मुनि रेड्डी गार्डन में हाउस नंबर 35 में 80 वोटर हैं।
ये एक कमरे का मकान है, जिसका मालिक BJP से जुड़ा है।
ये… pic.twitter.com/BJBXWg7GJa
Occupant's statement
Current occupant denies links to fraudulent registrations
The investigation found that the current occupant of the house, Dipankar, is a West Bengal-based food delivery worker who moved in recently. He said he had no voter registration in Bengaluru and did not recognize any names on the electoral roll associated with his address. However, he told the channel that the house is owned by Jayaram Reddy, a man who he claims has ties to the BJP.
Owner's admission
Election commission asks Gandhi to submit affidavit
When asked about the same, Reddy admitted that several tenants had lived there over the years and registered as voters, but most have since moved. Despite relocating, he said some still return during elections to vote. Reddy admitted he hadn't informed election authorities about these discrepancies but promised to do so now. He also confirmed that the voter list shows 80 individuals living at the residence, even though the house couldn't fit them all.
Vote manipulation
Congress demands election commission probe into voter manipulation
In a press conference, Gandhi alleged that fake people were being added to voter lists. He claimed there was a "vote chori" of over one lakh votes out of 6.5 lakh votes in the Mahadevapura assembly segment. The Karnataka state election commission has asked Gandhi to submit a signed affidavit of his allegations and questioned why Congress hadn't lodged a complaint.