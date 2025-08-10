'Abir Gulaal' reportedly gets new release date; India premiere unlikely
What's the story
Fawad Khan's much-anticipated film, Abir Gulaal, is set for a global release on August 29, per a Biz Asia Live report. The news comes after the film was indefinitely postponed following the Pahalgam attack in April that sparked widespread opposition to Pakistani artists working in Bollywood. The movie has also been retitled Aabeer Gulaal, according to the outlet. It was earlier scheduled to release on May 9.
Industry insights
Will it follow 'Sardaar Ji 3' trend?
Due to the tensions between India and Pakistan, the film's India release is highly unlikely. An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama, "The makers of Abir Gulaal will go the Sardaar Ji 3 way." "The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer did not get a release in India as it starred Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. It went on to do huge business overseas. Another Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 4, also had a release only outside India, and it also became a huge success."
Promotion pause
Film's music was pulled down after the attack
Before the Pahalgam attack, Abir Gulaal's promotions were in full swing. The film's music launch event on April 19 at Global Village, Dubai was a huge hit among fans and media. However, following the attack, Saregama, the audio company behind the film, pulled down its songs from all platforms just two days later. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and is directed by Aarti S Bagdi.