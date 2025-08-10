'Abir Gulaal' reportedly gets new release date; India premiere unlikely

Industry insights

Will it follow 'Sardaar Ji 3' trend?

Due to the tensions between India and Pakistan, the film's India release is highly unlikely. An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama, "The makers of Abir Gulaal will go the Sardaar Ji 3 way." "The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer did not get a release in India as it starred Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. It went on to do huge business overseas. Another Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 4, also had a release only outside India, and it also became a huge success."