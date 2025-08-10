Dharma Productions-Shehnaaz's 'Ikk Kudi' releases in September: Everything to know

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill has confirmed that her upcoming Punjabi film, Ikk Kudi, will be released on September 19. The film, which is a joint production of Raaya Picturez, Amor Films, and Shehnaaz Gill Productions, will be released globally under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions . The news was shared by Gill on her social media handle , where she wrote: "IkkKudi, har ek ladki ki kahani. Coming to cinemas near you on 19th September."

Global release 'Ikk Kudi' to be released by Dharma Productions The film will be released globally by Dharma Productions, which has earlier backed regional movies like Akaal: The Unconquered and Bucket List. Ikk Kudi has been written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who is also one of the producers along with Gill and Kaushal Joshi.

Film's theme What we know about the film Ikk Kudi will reportedly feature a female-centric narrative centered on a young girl's struggles with marriage. The film's poster, featuring Gill in a perplexed expression, hints at this storyline. Fans of the actor have expressed their excitement for her upcoming role in the film through congratulatory messages on social media. One fan wrote, "All the best to the best human," while another said, "Cannot wait to watch it."