Listing the biggest innings wins in Test cricket

New Zealand have registered their biggest-ever Test victory, defeating Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in the second and final Test at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The match concluded on Day 3, highlighting the stark contrast between the two teams. Debutant Zakary Foulkes was instrumental in this historic win, picking up nine wickets in the game. On this note, let's revisit the biggest innings triumphs in Test cricket history.

#3 Innings & 359 runs - NZ vs Zim, 2025 New Zealand's aforementioned victory in Bulawayo is the third-largest win by an innings in Test cricket. Matt Henry and Foulkes shared nine wickets as Zimbabwe collapsed for just 125/10 while batting first. In response, NZ declared their first innings at a mammoth 601/3, with Rachin Ravindra (165), Henry Nicholls (150), and Devon Conway (153) contributing well. The hosts were then bundled out for a paltry 117 runs, handing NZ a win by an innings and 359 runs.

#2 Innings & 360 runs - AUS vs SA, 2002 At number two, we have Australia's triumph by an innings & 360 runs in the 2002 Johannesburg Test against hosts South Africa. A career-best 204* from Adam Gilchrist and hundreds from Matthew Hayden (122) and Damien Martyn (133) helped Australia declare at 652/7 while batting first. As SA's first innings ended at 159, they were asked to follow on. Glenn McGrath took a fifer as the home team's second innings ended at 133/10.