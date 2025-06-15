What's the story

A new trend in artificial intelligence (AI) is the development of "grief bots" or "dead bots."

These are basically large language models (LLMs) trained to mimic the speech and personality of deceased individuals.

The technology, part of a larger field known as "grief tech," ranges from chatbots to realistic 3D avatars.

Start-ups like Project December, StoryFile, and You Only Virtual are leading this controversial movement.