M-cap of 6 top firms jumps ₹1.62L crore, Airtel leads

The combined market capitalization of six out of the top 10 most-valued companies in India rose by ₹1.62 lakh crore last week. The surge was led by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries , mirroring a bullish trend in equities. The BSE Sensex index also witnessed a significant jump, rising by 1,289.57 points or 1.58%.

Market leaders Bharti Airtel, Reliance were top gainers Bharti Airtel's market capitalization surged by ₹54,055.96 crore to ₹11,04,469.29 crore last week. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries added ₹50,070.14 crore to its valuation, taking it to a whopping ₹19,82,033.60 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation also jumped by ₹38,503.91 crore to ₹15,07,281.79 crore, while Infosys saw an increase of ₹8,433.06 crore in its market capitalization during the same period, reaching ₹6,73,751.09 crore.

Other gainers ICICI Bank and SBI also witnessed significant gains The market capitalization of ICICI Bank rose by ₹8,012.13 crore to ₹10,18,387.76 crore last week. State Bank of India (SBI)'s valuation also gained by ₹3,212.86 crore during the same period, taking it to ₹7,10,399.75 crore. These gains contributed significantly to the overall rise in market capitalization among top Indian firms last week.