Choreographer teases Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' and Varun's 'Hai Jawani Toh...'

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who recently impressed audiences with his work on Saiyaara, is now looking forward to his upcoming projects. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed exciting details about his work on the Ranveer Singh -starrer Dhurandhar and the Varun Dhawan -starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. He also spoke about his experience working with David Dhawan .

Film details 'There's a lot of interesting stuff...' Ganguly described Dhurandhar as a unique film, saying, "I can't disclose much as there's a lot of interesting stuff in the film that people should know when the trailer is out." He added, "But from the teaser, it is clear that it's an out-and-out action film." "There's romance and mystery as well. We'll be heading to film something in Ladakh soon."

Set insights David comes from a different time: Ganguly Ganguly shared that working with David was a unique experience. He said, "David sir comes from a time when films were made in a different way." "Scenes were shot on film and you can't be entirely dependent on the editor to work his/her magic during the post-production." "Before meeting David sir, I tried to see as many songs from his films as possible."

Choreography philosophy 'Tu aisa kaam kar...': David's brief to Ganguly Ganguly further revealed that David's brief to him was to create something enjoyable for the audience. He said, "His brief to me was, 'Tu aisa kaam kar ki jo bhi gaane ko dekhe, woh maze le sake (Whoever sees the song, should enjoy it).'" "He made it clear that I should not keep in mind that the hook step should become a hit."