5 Spielberg comedies that prove he's a master of humor

Steven Spielberg is known for his versatility, having made films of all kinds, including comedies. While he is mostly praised for his adventurous and sci-fi films, Spielberg's comedies also have a special place in cinema. Here, we look at five timeless comedies directed by Spielberg, displaying his unmatched ability to infuse humor into stories. Each of these films offers a different flavor of comedy.

'1941': A historical comedy 1941 is a comical look at what happened after the Pearl Harbor attack. Released in 1979, this film marries slapstick humor with history. The movie has an ensemble cast and depicts the madness as Los Angeles gears up for a fictitious Japanese invasion. Though it received mixed reviews on release, 1941 has since garnered a cult following for its ambitious comedy and elaborate set pieces.

'The Terminal': Humor in isolation Released in 2004, The Terminal stars Tom Hanks as Viktor Navorski, who is stranded at JFK Airport because of political turmoil in his home country. The film cleverly employs situational comedy to delve into themes of isolation and resilience. Hanks delivers a charming performance, highlighting the absurdity of bureaucratic systems while maintaining an undercurrent of warmth and humanity throughout Viktor's journey.

'Catch Me If You Can': Wit and deception Based on true events, Catch Me If You Can (2002) follows Frank Abagnale Jr., played by Leonardo DiCaprio, as he successfully cons millions before his 21st birthday. The film mixes humor with drama through its cat-and-mouse chases of Frank and FBI agent Carl Hanratty, played by Tom Hanks. Spielberg masterfully juggles lighthearted moments with tension-filled sequences, giving us an engaging cinematic experience.