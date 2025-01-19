What's the story

Six of India's 10 most valued companies saw a massive decline in their combined market valuation last week.

They lost a whopping ₹1.71 lakh crore, with IT giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest hit.

The financial loss came as the BSE benchmark Sensex fell 0.98%, losing 759.58 points, and Nifty fell 0.97%, shedding 228.3 points, in the same period.