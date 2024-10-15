Summarize Simplifying... In short The merger of Reliance group's TV18 Broadcast and E18 with Network18 Media & Investments, set to create India's largest media conglomerate, has been approved and is expected to be completed by Q3 FY25.

The new entity, valued at over $8.5 billion, will be led by Nita Ambani and will include two streaming services and 120 TV channels.

To boost competitiveness, Reliance Industries will invest about $1.4 billion into the venture.

The merger will create India's largest media conglomerate, valued at over ₹70,000 crore

Reliance-Disney merger to be completed by Q3 FY25

By Mudit Dube 01:57 pm Oct 15, 202401:57 pm

What's the story The merger of Reliance Industries's media assets with Walt Disney's India business is on track, with an anticipated completion by the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group revealed this in a recent regulatory filing. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has already approved the merger of Viacom 18 and Star India, while the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has sanctioned the scheme.

Merger approval

NCLT approves merger of Reliance's media entities

The NCLT has approved the merger of Reliance group's TV18 Broadcast and E18 with Network18 Media & Investments, effective October 3. Further, on September 27, the Indian government greenlit the transfer of licenses for non-news and current affairs TV channels held by Reliance Industries's media entities to Star India. Both parties are now in the final stages of the merger, making adjustments to comply with CCI directives.

Scheme details

Merger scheme involves transfer of media operations

The merger scheme, approved by the NCLT on August 30, involves the transfer of media operations from Viacom18 and JioCinema to Digital18. This will be followed by the demerger and transfer of V18 Undertaking from Digital18 to Star India. The merger will create India's largest media conglomerate, valued at over ₹70,000 crore (approximately $8.5 billion). The combined entity will hold two streaming services and 120 television channels.

Investment plans

Reliance Industries to invest ₹11,500 crore in joint venture

While Reliance Industries and its affiliates will hold 63.16% of the new entity, Walt Disney will own the remaining 36.84%. To make it more competitive against the likes of Sony and Netflix, Reliance Industries has promised to pump in nearly ₹11,500 crore (about $1.4 billion) into the joint venture. Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, will head the joint venture with Uday Shankar as vice-chairperson.