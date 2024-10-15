Microsoft's GenAI research VP heads to OpenAI
Sebastien Bubeck, the Vice President of Generative AI research at Microsoft, has left the tech giant to join OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. The exact role Bubeck will take on at the Sam Altman-led firm is not known yet. A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the move by Bubeck, and expressed hope for future collaborations with him.
Bubeck's departure and future collaborations
A Microsoft representative said, "Sebastian has decided to leave Microsoft to further his work toward developing AGI." The company also expressed its eagerness to maintain a professional relationship with Bubeck, through his upcoming work at OpenAI. However, Bubeck has not yet responded to requests for confirmation regarding this development.
Phi LLMs project continues at Microsoft
Despite Bubeck's departure, most of his co-authors involved in the research on Microsoft's Phi LLMs will continue their work at the company. These models are smaller than traditional large language models (LLMs). This was first reported by The Information, adding that Bubeck's move won't have a major impact on ongoing projects at Microsoft.
OpenAI's recent departures and restructuring
Bubeck's move to OpenAI comes on the heels of several high-profile exits from the company, including former CTO Mira Murati in September. However, CEO Altman has dismissed any correlation between these departures and a potential restructuring of the firm.