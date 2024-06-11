Next Article

Weil to drive OpenAI's research into tangible products and services

OpenAI expands team with CFO Sarah Friar, CPO Kevin Weil

By Mudit Dube 01:38 pm Jun 11, 202401:38 pm

What's the story OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence company, has announced the appointment of two new executives to its leadership team. Sarah Friar, former CEO of Nextdoor and CFO at Square, will join as the Chief Financial Officer. Kevin Weil, known for his roles at Facebook and Instagram, has been appointed as the Chief Product Officer. The company hopes their extensive experience will help scale operations and drive innovation.

About friar

Friar has previously worked for Goldman Sachs and McKinsey

Friar, the new CFO of OpenAI, has an impressive resume that includes leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, and Salesforce. She has also served on the boards of Walmart and Consensys. Friar is a recognized Fellow of the Aspen Institute and co-chair of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. Her experience is expected to be a valuable asset as OpenAI continues to grow and expand its operations.

About Weil

Weil, the new Chief Product Officer at OpenAI, is known for his product development and innovation skills. He has held leadership positions at Planet Labs, Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency project, and Twitter (now X). Weil also has board memberships at The Nature Conservancy and Black Product Managers Network. His expertise is expected to drive the application of OpenAI's research into tangible products and services for various stakeholders.

CEO's statement

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman on the new appointments

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, expressed his confidence in the new appointments. He stated, "Sarah and Kevin bring a depth of experience that will enable OpenAI to scale our operations, set a strategy for the next phase of growth, and ensure that our teams have the resources they need to continue to thrive." The company is optimistic about the future under the leadership of Friar and Weil.