OpenAI's event comes just before Google's annual developer conference

OpenAI to announce major ChatGPT updates today: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 03:07 pm May 13, 202403:07 pm

What's the story OpenAI is preparing to announce significant updates to its ChatGPT AI chatbot and GPT-4 LLM model. The company has organized a "Spring Updates" livestream on its website, slated for 10:00am PT (10:30pm IST). The announcement comes just before Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2024, which is set to take place tomorrow starting at 10:30pm IST, with major AI announcements on the way.

CEO statement

OpenAI CEO manages expectations ahead of announcement

While OpenAI described the event as "a chance to demo some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates," CEO Sam Altman has sought to manage expectations ahead of announcement. Altman recently stated on X, "not GPT-5, not a search engine, but we've been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me (sic)" This comment appears to address rumors from earlier this week, suggesting that OpenAI plans to announce an AI-powered search product today.

Development reports

Reports indicate OpenAI's development of a search product

Previous reports from The Information and Bloomberg had suggested that OpenAI is developing an AI-powered search product to take on Google Search. According to The Information, this product would be partly powered by Bing, with Microsoft being a significant investor and partner in OpenAI. Bloomberg reported that the search function would be integrated within ChatGPT, enabling the chatbot to search the web and cite sources - similar to Perplexity AI. For more details, we need to wait now!