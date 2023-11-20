Nearly 500 OpenAI employees threaten to quit unless board resigns

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:05 pm Nov 20, 202308:05 pm

OpenAI's chief scientist Ilya Sutskever signed the letter calling for the board's resignation

A revolt erupted within OpenAI on Monday, as 490 employees demanded the resignation of the board. They also wanted the reinstatement of Sam Altman as CEO, along with the return of co-founder and former president Greg Brockman. Notably, earlier today Microsoft hired Altman and Brockman to head a new cutting-edge AI research team. Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI's chief scientist and board member, and CTO Mira Murati are among those who signed the letter calling for the board's resignation.

Sutskever regrets participation in board's actions

Interestingly, Sutskever was earlier accused of orchestrating the boardroom coup against Altman. Prior to the letter's publication, he shared on X, "I deeply regret my participation in the board's actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company." This statement follows Altman's dismissal on Friday, with the board pointing to concerns about his transparency in communication.

Employees threaten to join Microsoft's new AI research unit

The employees' letter asserts, "The process through which you terminated Sam Altman and removed Greg Brockman from the board has undermined our mission and company. Your conduct has made it clear you did not have the competence to oversee OpenAI." They warned that they may join Altman and Brockman at Microsoft's new AI research division. "Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join," the letter added.

OpenAI undergoing rapid leadership changes

This news of nearly 500 employees threatening to leave comes after a series of rapid leadership changes at OpenAI. These include Mira Murati's appointment as interim CEO, her subsequent removal, and the naming of Emmett Shear, former Twitch CEO, as the new interim head.