Microsoft's refreshed Xbox Series X will feature improved gyro controller

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 19, 2023 | 05:30 pm 2 min read

The new Xbox Series X will not have a disc drive and will offer up to 2TB storage. Representative image

Microsoft is set to refresh its Xbox Series X in 2024, with new design and features, according to leaked FTC v/s Microsoft documents. Codenamed Brooklin, the Xbox Series X console will sport a more cylindrical design compared to the existing model. The company could also improve the Series S which will receive Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Both consoles will come with the redesigned Xbox controller.

The gaming console will come with 2TB of storage

The upcoming Xbox Series X console will ditch the disc drive. The refreshed console will come with 2TB of storage (up from 1TB), a Type-C front port with power delivery, and an "all-new, more immersive controller." The device will also support Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. Microsoft is also reducing the processor to 6nm "for improved efficiency" and the PSU power will be cut by 15%.

The controller will support direct cloud connection

Microsoft's new Xbox controller, codenamed Sebille, will include an accelerometer for gyro support, offer support for direct cloud connection, and is also expected to get an updated "Xbox Wireless 2" connection. The controller will feature a two-tone design, quieter buttons, modular thumbsticks, and a rechargeable and replaceable battery. Additionally, "VCA haptics doubling as speakers" and "precision haptic feedback" have also been listed under the controller specifications.

What about the pricing?

Microsoft just launched the refreshed Xbox Series S console in black, but this new update will bring additional features and improvements to enhance the gaming experience for users. The Xbox Series S will be priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,900) while the new Xbox Series X will retail at $499 (approximately Rs. 41,500). The company could launch the revised Series S in September 2024, and the new Series X in November of the same year.

