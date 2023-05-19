Technology

Google challenges Microsoft's GitHub Copilot with AI-powered Colab

Written by Athik Saleh May 19, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

An AI race has taken shape in the past few months. On one side, we have Microsoft and OpenAI, and on the other, there is Google. The Microsoft-OpenAI tandem first showcased its AI abilities with the GitHub Copilot in 2021. Google now wants to challenge the duo in AI coding. To do so, the company plans to add AI features to Colab.

Why does this story matter?

Google has been playing catch-up to Microsoft in the AI race. Despite its years of experience in AI research, the company has somehow found itself trailing.

Coding has evolved as one of the chief characteristics of AI chatbots. While Microsoft and OpenAI's offerings are proficient in coding, Google still needs improvement.

With the new Colab, the company aims to change that.

Google will add AI coding features to Colab soon

Google announced Colab will soon get AI coding features like code completions, natural language to code generations, and a code-assisting chatbot. If you're not familiar with Colab, it allows developers to write and execute code in Python through the browser. Developers do not have to download any additional software to do this. It was launched in 2017.

Colab's AI coding abilities are powered by Codey

The company will use the recently announced Codey to supercharge Colab with AI features. Codey is a "family of code models built on PaLM 2." The company said Codey's dataset is "permissively licensed." The Codey models used on Colab have been customized for Python and Colab-specific uses. PaLM 2 is the large language model behind the new version of Google Bard.

It can generate code from natural language prompts

The initial iteration of Codey on Colab will focus on code generation from natural language prompts. This will help developers write larger blocks of boilerplate codes. This way, developers will be able to focus on the more interesting aspects of programming. Developers can generate code by pressing the 'Generate' button after writing a prompt. The integrated chatbot will help with doubts.

Codey-powered Colab will be free

Colab's AI coding abilities will be initially available to users in the US, Google said in a blog post. Unlike GitHub Copilot which charges users, the Codey-powered Colab will be free for users.