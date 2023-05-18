Technology

Twitter Blue users can now upload 2-hour long videos

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 18, 2023, 09:07 pm 2 min read

The size of the video files has been increased from 2GB to 8GB

If you have subscribed to Twitter Blue, you can now upload videos that are up to two hours long. As per Twitter, the video file size limit has also been increased from 2GB to 8GB. And that's not it. So far, Twitter allowed long video uploads only from the web but now, it is possible to upload from the iOS app as well.

The maximum quality of video upload is 1080p

While Twitter has increased the duration of video uploads for its paid users from 60 minutes to 2 hours, the maximum upload quality remains capped at 1080p. On Android, Twitter Blue users can upload 10-minute-long videos only but that may change soon. Those who do not have a Twitter Blue subscription can upload videos of up to 140 seconds.

Twitter Blue also offers several benefits to users

Twitter Blue, which starts at Rs. 650 per month in India, provides a number of benefits, along with the blue checkmark. To mention a few, paid users will be able to edit published tweets within 30 minutes. They will also be able to "undo" tweets, which means they are allowed to preview and revise the tweet before it is posted on the platform.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also see lesser ads

With Twitter Blue, users can reset the navigation bar and also get text formatting options, like the ability to italicize or make text bold. Paid users will be able to see "Top Articles," which displays the most-shared articles from people they follow. The company is also working on a feature to display lesser ads to paid users in the future.

Elon Musk wants to make Twitter better for creators

Elon Musk has been vocal about his plans to make Twitter a better place for creators. In recent months, we have seen the company introduce creator-centric tools, like increasing the character limit to 10,000 for paid users. Twitter recently released the first version of the encrypted direct messages (DMs) feature as well. Video and voice calling features are also coming to the platform soon.