This year's only 'Black Moon' occurs tomorrow: What is it

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 18, 2023, 07:51 pm 2 min read

Black Moons are rare occurences (Photo credit: NASA)

A rare celestial event, called a Black Moon, will occur tomorrow. But what is it? When there is a second new moon within a single calendar month, it is known as a Black Moon. It also goes without saying that you will not be able to see the event. Moreover, the upcoming Black Moon is the only one that will occur this year.

Black Moon also refers to a season's third new moon

There is another definition for a Black Moon according to Time and Date. It refers to an extra new moon in a season. Typically, seasons on Earth last for a period of three months, which means we usually have three new moons. When a particular season has four new moons, the third new moon is known as a Black Moon.

What happens during a new moon?

During a new moon, the Moon's Earth-facing side is completely shadowed. On the other hand, a full moon occurs when the Moon's Earth-facing side is completely illuminated by sunlight.

Sometimes, an extra full moon can occur in a month

We usually have one full moon and one new moon each month. Just as how we can have an extra new moon in a month, sometimes an extra full moon can also occur within the same calendar month, which is called a Blue Moon. In other words, you can also think of a Black Moon as the flip side of a Blue Moon.

How often do Black Moons occur?

Black Moons are a pretty rare event. It occurs roughly once every 33 months, per Time and Date. This year, the Black Moon will fall on May 19. The next time a Black Moon would occur is on December 30, 2024. Black Moons might actually be good for stargazers. Without the moonlight, it might be easier to spot constellations, stars, and other cosmic objects.