ISRO's LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission launched: All you need to know
Mar 26, 2023
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has launched its LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission with 36 satellites. The mission took off by hitching a ride on India's largest Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) rocket, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The launch will position OneWeb's satellites in the Lower Earth Orbit (LEO), and aid in completing the firm's satellite constellation for providing global internet services.
Why does this story matter?
- Last year, UK-based OneWeb inked a deal with ISRO's commercial launch division NewSpace India Ltd to deploy 72 satellites into LEO. This was supposed to be done in two phases at a cost of Rs. 1,000 crore.
- The first deployment of 36 satellites was done in October 2022, and now the second group of the remaining 36 has been launched.
