What to expect from ASUS ROG Phone 7, 7 Ultimate

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 25, 2023, 04:06 pm 2 min read

ASUS ROG Phone 7 will flaunt a 32MP selfie camera. Representative image (Photo credit: ASUS)

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS will launch its ROG Phone 7 and Phone 7 Ultimate in the global markets on April 13. It should also arrive in India. In the latest development, tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed the specifications of the upcoming devices, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 50MP main camera. Here's what to expect from the two smartphones.

Why does this story matter?

The ASUS ROG Phone series comprises high-end gaming-focused devices.

The Phone 7 line-up is expected to continue that trend but there will be no Pro model this time.

Both the Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate will offer a better processor and cameras compared to their predecessors. They should rack up decent sales in the global markets.

The handsets will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

ASUS ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate are expected to sport narrow bezels and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a triple camera module. The devices should sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate, a big touch response rate, HDR10+ certification, and Gorilla Glass protection. Dimensions-wise, they should measure (173 x 77 x 10.3mm) and weigh 239g.

They will get a 32MP selfie snapper

ASUS ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate will get a triple rear camera module, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP macro shooter. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera will be available.

They will offer Android 13 OS

ASUS ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and shall run on Android 13. The Ultimate version will house 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but details regarding the standard model are unavailable. When it comes to battery, the Phone 7 is likely to pack a 6,000mAh unit with support for 65W fast charging.

ASUS ROG Phone 7: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the ASUS ROG Phone 7 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the ROG Phone 6, priced at Rs. 71,999 for its 12GB/256GB configuration.