Samsung launches Galaxy A14 5G, A23 5G in India

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 16, 2023, 06:34 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G offer Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1

Samsung has introduced two new smartphones in the Indian market, dubbed Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G. The latest A-series models offer 5G connectivity and boot Android 13 OS. They pack an LCD screen, 50MP main camera, up to 8GB of RAM, 1TB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The A14 5G starts at Rs. 16,499, whereas A23 5G begins at Rs. 22,999.

Why does this story matter?

The hype train for 5G smartphones is not going to slow down anytime soon.

Following the teasers, Samsung has now officially launched its latest 5G-enabled offerings in India.

The handsets are targeted at the mid-range segment. The Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G take on the recent launches that include the OPPO A78 5G, Realme 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 12/12 Pro models.

The Galaxy A14 5G sports a 90Hz LCD panel

The Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G sport a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The A14 5G gets triple rear cameras and comes in Dark Red, Light Green, and Black colorways. The A23 5G offers quad rear cameras, and Silver, Light Blue, and Orange shades. Both devices pack a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen, with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, respectively.

The Galaxy A23 5G gets 50MP primary camera with OIS

The Galaxy A14 5G packs 50MP (f/1.8) main rear camera and 2MP (f/2.4) depth and macro sensors. The A23 5G offers a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary snapper, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth as well as macro cameras. For selfies and video calls, the devices offer 13MP (f/2.0) and 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing cameras, respectively.

The smartphones boot Android 13-based OneUI 5

The Galaxy A14 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It comes in 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB configurations. The Galaxy A23 5G houses a Snapdragon 695 chipset. It is offered in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants. The handsets boot Android 13-based OneUI 5. They draw fuel from a 5,000mAh battery. The A14 5G offers 15W charging, while the A23 5G supports 25W fast-charging.

How much do they cost?

The Galaxy A14 5G is priced at Rs. 16,499, Rs. 18,999, and Rs. 20,999, for its 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB variants, respectively. The A23 5G costs Rs. 22,999 for its 6GB/128GB model, and Rs. 24,999 for its 8GB/128GB trim. They'll be available starting January 18.