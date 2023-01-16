Technology

Apple acknowledges iPhone 14 Pro's display issue; fix arriving soon

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 16, 2023, 06:17 pm 3 min read

The display issue started appearing after iOS 16.2 update (Photo credit: Infernoqt and 1LastOutlaw)

Apple seems to have finally addressed the iPhone 14 Pro's display issue, which flashes horizontal lines on the screen when the device is turned on. According to MacRumors, the tech giant has acknowledged the problem, and allayed worries stating it isn't a hardware defect. The company has blamed a software glitch for the issue and promised a soon-to-be-released iOS update to fix it.

Why does this story matter?

The flashing of horizontal lines on iPhone 14 Pro was reported by iOS users last month via a Reddit thread.

Apple's investigation status and whether it was a hardware or software problem were both unknown at the time.

However, a fresh memo obtained by MacRumors, makes us believe that the tech giant has now internally acknowledged the bug, and is working on a fix.

Users believe the issue started after iOS 16.2 update

Last month on Reddit, a user handle named "1LastOutlaw," revealed the sporadic screen glitches on their iPhone 14 Pro, following which a dozen of troubled customers started reporting the same issue. Some individuals claimed that the problem started after iOS 16.2 update. The issue caused one or more transient green lines to flash across the display upon waking up the device.

Apple had earlier promised help on Twitter

Going through the Reddit thread, one user shared his concerns on Twitter and claimed to be experiencing the same issue. Apple's Support page responded to the user's inquiry, promising to help with the display problem. Additionally, a Reddit user on 1LastOutlaw's thread asserted that Apple Support had told them the issue is due to a software bug for which a fix is being developed.

iOS 16.3 is in the works

Apple has claimed that the problem is being investigated and that a fix will be included in a subsequent iOS update. The tech giant is aware of the horizontal lines issue, and it may soon release iOS 16.2.1 to address it. Additionally, the company is also working on iOS 16.3 update, which is currently being tested by the beta program participants and developers.

Contact Apple Support if you are facing a similar issue

Devices with OLED panels often experience display issues. Whenever a company announces a new update, several people can be seen reporting a problem. The OEM then releases another update to fix the flaw. If you are facing any kind of display issue on your iPhone 14 Pro, you are advised to connect with Apple Support and get it resolved.