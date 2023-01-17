Technology

OnePlus 11R's India launch timeline tipped: Check expected specifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 17, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

OnePlus 11R is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Representative image (Photo credit:OnePlus)

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its next smartphone, dubbed the OnePlus 11R. According to reports, the production of the smartphone has begun and it may debut in India around April or May. As for the highlights, the handset is expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

According to leaks, the OnePlus 11R smartphone has been spotted on the company's official India site, meaning that the device could soon make its way here soon.

It will arrive as a toned-down version of the recently launched OnePlus 11 5G.

The OnePlus 11 5G, currently available in China, is expected to be globally launched in February.

The device will sport a 120Hz curved AMOLED display

The OnePlus 11R will sport a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. At the rear, it will house a triple camera module. The handset will feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will also come with an IR blaster and Alert Slider. The device may be offered in two color options.

The handset will flaunt a 50MP primary snapper

OnePlus 11R is expected to be equipped with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it will boast a 16MP front-facing snapper.

OnePlus 11R will support 100W fast-charging

OnePlus 11R will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to boot Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1. Under the hood, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.3.

When will OnePlus 11R be available?

The OnePlus 11R is expected to be launched in India around April or May. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the arrival of the smartphone. We expect it to cost around Rs. 45,000.