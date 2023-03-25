Technology

New WhatsApp feature: Single-play audio messages for Android users

New WhatsApp feature: Single-play audio messages for Android users

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 25, 2023, 02:17 pm 2 min read

It will not be possible to forward single-play audio messages (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature for Android users. The Meta-owned platform will soon allow sending audio messages that will be playable just once. This will ensure more privacy. The facility is under development and will be rolled out to beta testers in the coming days. Let us take a look at how it will work.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp has over two billion users across the world.

In a bid to improve the user experience and to stay ahead of its rivals like Telegram, the company is always working on new features.

Privacy is a very big issue and we believe that WhatsApp's plan to introduce single-play audio messages is a step in the right direction.

It will be impossible to record single-play audio messages

Once the single-play option is enabled, the recipients of the audio messages will be unable to save, forward, or record them. This will surely raise the privacy of the conversation, as a third party will be unable to access or listen to them later. Though this is not a foolproof security measure, the confidentiality of sensitive information could be managed to a great extent.

How to get this feature?

WhatsApp currently supports sending single-view photos and videos. The Meta-owned app is also planning to apply something similar to text messages. Sending single-play audio messages is not possible at the moment. However, WhatsApp will soon roll out the facility for the Android beta bearing version ID 2.23.7.8. Details regarding a broader rollout of the feature are yet to be disclosed.

WhatsApp is also working on sending video messages

In the coming days, WhatsApp users will also be able to send video messages to each other. This should not be confused with video media files as unlike them, you will be unable to save or forward them. However, taking screenshots will be permitted. These messages will be end-to-end encrypted and will have a maximum duration of 60 seconds.

Users can look out for more accurate polls

Select Android beta testers are also getting the ability to limit a poll to a single choice. This feature will remove confusion while participating in polls and will make the results more accurate.