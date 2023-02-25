Technology

Google's Magic Eraser feature now available for all One subscribers

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 25, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

Magic Eraser is now available to non-Pixel users

Google has made the Pixel-exclusive Magic Eraser feature available on the latest iteration of Photos on iOS and Android phones. But it isn't available for free. According to the tech giant, users need to first purchase the Google One subscription. In addition to the Magic Eraser, subscribers will also get free access to HDR video effects, new collage styles, and more.

Why does this story matter?

Google Photos is getting some much-needed enhancements on phones other than Pixel 6/Pixel 7 series.

The Magic Eraser simplifies one's task of eliminating objects, while HDR video effects help users add a more dramatic effect to their videos.

These features will be available to users across all Google One subscriptions. However, owners of Pixel 5a or newer models can use them for free.

Google One membership starts at Rs. 130 per month

Google One is a subscription service that provides you with additional storage space to use across Gmail, Photos, and Drive. With Google One, you also receive additional perks including sharing your membership with your family (up to five others) and more. In India, Google One is available in monthly and annual subscription plans, which cost Rs. 130 and Rs. 1,300, respectively.

Magic Eraser was introduced first on Pixel 6 series

Google's Magic Eraser tool first debuted on the Pixel 6 series. It brought the ability to easily remove unwanted objects or individuals from a specific image. Later, this feature was added to the Pixel 7 series. It was supposed to be a Pixel-exclusive feature, limited to the brand's in-house Tensor-powered handsets. However, the tool is now available for devices from Apple, Samsung, and more.

How does it work?

Google's Magic Eraser relies on AI computing and machine learning algorithms on Pixel 7 and 6 series devices. The tool allows removing of people and objects by tapping, circling, and brushing. Now, the devices with Qualcomm, MediaTek, or Apple's Bionic chip, will be able to use Magic Eraser functions via Google's cloud-based servers.

HDR effect for videos

Android and iOS users with Google One subscriptions can also use HDR effects for videos. However, unlike the HDR effect for images in Google Photos, the feature won't improve contrast and brightness in the videos. Instead, it will add a more dramatic effect to the clips. Similar to Magic Eraser, this feature will be available for free usage on Pixel 5a and later models.

Google has also added new collage editor styles in Photos

Google has also introduced a range of styles in the Photos app's collage editor. The new add-ons can be used by both Google One subscribers and Pixel owners. They include limited-edition styles from renowned artists such as Yao Cheng Designs and DABSMYLA. Now, individuals will be allowed to add styles to a specific photo within a collage.