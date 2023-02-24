Technology

WhatsApp will soon let you report status updates

WhatsApp will soon let you report status updates

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 24, 2023, 07:26 pm 2 min read

The new feature is currently available on the beta channel (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp is rolling out the option to report status updates. The new feature is part of the 23.4.0.74 update for iOS beta users. Once a status has been reported, the content will be sent to the company's moderation team for review, to verify if the status violates the 'Terms and Conditions' policies. Here's more about the feature and how you an access it.

Why does this story matter?

In addition to being able to report messages and contacts, the Meta-owned app will now allow you to report status updates if they are violative.

If you report a specific contact, the last five messages in the conversation will be forwarded to WhatsApp. You also have the option to report a specific message as well.

How to report a status update?

In the status tab, head to the option available at the top right corner. Along with the 'Mute' option, you will now be able to see the 'Report' feature as well. Once you have reported a status, WhatsApp will ask you for a reason, such as if it is 'spam' or 'inappropriate.' The company will then review the status update.

The feature is currently being rolled out to beta users

The feature to report status updates is currently being rolled out and will be made available to more users in the coming days. If you have received the update, you will be able to see the 'report' option.

WhatsApp is also releasing a search bar option

As part of another beta iOS update, WhatsApp is releasing a search bar option that will make it easier for users to navigate through the settings on the app. The search toggle will be incorporated at the top of the settings page. Once you punch in your query, say 'profile photo,' the corresponding search result will be displayed.

The company is working on a feature to edit messages

The company is also working on a feature that will allow users to edit messages. There will be a 15-minute window within which you can alter a sent message. However, this feature is currently under development and will be made available in the future.