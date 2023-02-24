Technology

Artifact, an AI-powered news app from Instagram co-founders, now available

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 24, 2023, 06:23 pm 2 min read

Artifact offers AI-curated personalized news (Photo credit: Artifact)

Last month, Instagram's co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger announced they boarded the AI bus with their personalized news app, Artifact. Now, the app is available for download on Google Play and App Store. The app was invite-only until now. However, Artifact has dropped the waitlist and phone number requirements. Anyone can download the app now.

Why does this story matter?

This year has been a revelation for AI. The success of ChatGPT has paved the way for other companies to hunt for the next sensation.

Microsoft's GPT-powered Bing, Spotify's AI DJ, Google's Bard... the list goes on. Everyone wants a piece of the AI pie before it's too late.

Systrom and Krieger aim to get their piece with Artifact.

There were around 160,000 people on the waitlist

The Instagram co-founders' app generated a great buzz initially, with around 160,000 people on the waitlist. Users outside the US were not able to use the app even with an invite, as the sign-up required a US phone number. Now, all these requirements have been done away with. The app is instantly usable. There is no need for a phone number.

New stats feature gives detailed information about reading habit

Along with Artifact's public launch, the team has introduced some new features. One of them gives you more information about your news reading habits. There is a stats feature that shows you the categories you read, the news within the category you read, and the publishers you read the most. The app will also group your reading by specific topics.

App will show popular articles among contacts

Another new feature on offer is the ability to upload your contacts. This feature will let you know which news article is popular in your network. The app will give these articles a badge to denote that at least some of your contacts read them. It won't, however, tell you who or exactly how many read specific articles.

Artifact delivers curated news from high-quality publishers

Artifact is an attempt by Instagram's co-founders to offer users a curated collection of news. The app curates news from handpicked, high-quality publishers across the spectrum. What makes the app stand out is its ability to understand users' preferences as they interact with the app. Over time, the team plans to add social features to Artifact.