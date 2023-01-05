Technology

CES 2023: Govee launches AI-powered smart lighting kit for gamers

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 05, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Govee has introduced the first-of-its-kind AI-powered lighting solution for the gaming industry at CES 2023. It is known as Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit. The kit uses the company's proprietary technology to analyze key moments from your on-screen gaming content, and bring it to life using smart lights. The device will be launched sometime in 2023 but pricing details have not been revealed.

Why does this story matter?

Lighting kits currently available in the market suffer from slow performance and low color-capture accuracy. Govee's new AI-backed kit eliminates these problems.

It is unaffected by external light and can create an immersive environment, which is a necessity for gaming enthusiasts. There is no compromise on performance.

Once it goes on sale, it should rack up decent sales.

A brief look at Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit

The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit is capable of real-time content-reactive syncing with a delay of fewer than 16 milliseconds. It comes with a CogniGlow algorithm and supports multiple resolutions and refresh rates, including 1K at 240Hz, 2K at 144Hz, and 4K at 60Hz. The kit packs one HDMI output and three HDMI inputs for connecting multiple devices and effortlessly swapping between them.

What is the technology on offer?

The AI of the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit can recognize different music types, including jazz, hip-hop, and rock, and display lighting effects that match the rhythm. The kit delivers up to 30 customized lighting effects depending on the game played. Technologies such as HDR, Dolby Vision, and Consumer Electronics Control (a feature for controlling HDMI-connected devices) are also supported.

What about its pricing and availability?

The AI Gaming Sync Box Kit is the latest addition to Govee's growing line-up of smart lights and will be launched this year. The pricing details are yet to be announced by the company.