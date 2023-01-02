Technology

Telegram feature drop: Blurring option, drawing tools, zero storage options

Telegram has introduced several features for its drawing editor, including a blur tool (Photo credit: Telegram)

Telegram has released a slew of new features in its latest update. The media editor has gained a new blurring effect to conceal parts of the image while the custom animated emoji has been made available to all users, even without a Premium subscription. A new option that tracks the space occupied by media files has also been added. Here are more details.

Popular messaging app Telegram is busy ramping up its features as it continues to rival WhatsApp, which has gained a truckload of features in 2022.

To recall, the Meta-owned app is also working on a similar blur tool as part of its drawing editor and has started rolling out the feature to beta users on the Desktop version.

Check out the new changes brought to the drawing editor

Telegram has redesigned its drawing editor. The drawing tools now "dynamically change width" based on your drawing speed and automatically smoothen out lines. You can change the size, font, and background while adding text to photos and videos. Shapes like rectangles, circles, stars, and chat bubbles, can easily be added by tapping the "+" icon.

The app has introduced 5 precise color-picking options

The new blur tool, as the name suggests, will allow you to hide parts of the image which you do not wish to be seen. The app also offers five different ways to precisely pick out the colors, including an eyedropper tool. The latter option seamlessly blends in the blurred spots with the rest of the image.

You can suggest profile pictures for your contacts

A fun feature is that you pick a profile picture for your contacts and it will be visible only to you. You can also suggest a profile picture to your contacts. To do this, head to the respective contact, select 'Profile,' and then choose 'Edit.' Now, you will be able to see both options: 'Set Photo for' or 'Suggest Photo for'.

Profile pictures can be hidden from all contacts

You can now have two profile pictures on Telegram. One that is visible to selected contacts and a 'global photo' that will be visible to everyone. In case you do not want your profile picture to be displayed to anyone, then you can set the visibility to 'Nobody.' To access these options, go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Profile Photo.

More customized animated emojis are available to Premium users

The new update also brings in a "spoiler effect" which adds a shimmering layer that completely blurs out texts or images. The recipient will have to tap on the message to see the hidden content. Telegram has introduced more interactive emoticons, which can also be used as chat reactions. Premium users get 10 new packs of customized animated emojis.

Group admins can hide the member list

Further, admins of groups with more than 100 members can hide the member list. A new progress animation has also been implemented on Android. Topics, a feature similar to WhatsApp's Communities, is now extended to all groups, irrespective of their size.

Pie charts will assess the storage space occupied by files

Previously, you could set a maximum cache size limit and auto-remove unnecessary items. With the new update, you can program individual auto-remove settings for cached media from private chats, channels, and groups. Further, pie charts will display how much storage space media files like photos, videos, and music are occupying. It can be accessed from Settings > Data and Storage > Storage Usage.