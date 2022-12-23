Technology

Best WhatsApp features released in 2022: From Communities to Avatars

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 23, 2022, 04:21 pm 3 min read

WhatsApp is available for free to both Android and iOS users

WhatsApp, which was launched in February 2009, is currently one of the most popular and widely used social media apps. This year, the Meta-owned app released a slew of new features, some of which were inspired by rival platforms such as Telegram and iMessage. Here's a list of the top features released by WhatsApp in 2022.

'Communities' feature clubs related groups in one

The Communities feature makes it easier when you have to convey the same information across multiple groups. You can either start a new community or can merge existing groups into one community, provided you have admin rights. You can now also create in-chat polls with up to 12 possible answers. The polling results can be tracked from the "View Votes" section.

You can invite other participants to calls with call links

You can now go on a video call with 32 members, four times the previous limit. Group chats have also grown to accommodate up to 1,024 members. With the 'Call links' option, you can easily invite other people to a group call and WhatsApp displays a banner notification when a new person joins. The call invite links are valid for 30 days.

You can share files up to 2GB on WhatsApp

Similar to Facebook and Instagram, you can react to messages with emojis on WhatsApp as well. There is a self-messaging feature as well. It works as a one-to-one conversation similar to other chats. To access this feature, open contacts on WhatsApp, and you can find your name displayed at the top. Additionally, the file-sharing limit has been expanded up to 2GB.

Voice notes can be played without being in the chat

In case you are multitasking, you can also play voice notes on WhatsApp without being in the chat. The voice notes can be played at different speeds. You can also review the voice message before you send them.

The 'accidental delete' feature restores deleted message

WhatsApp has disabled screenshots for the 'view once' messaging option. You can also choose to hide your online status when using the app. Furthermore, when you leave a group chat, only the admins will be notified. Group admins also have the power to delete unnecessary messages within a group chat. Recently, the app introduced the 'accidental delete' feature to restore a wrongly deleted message.

Avatars can also be shared within chats

The Meta-owned app also released the Avatars feature on WhatsApp. You can either choose from 36 customizable stickers or create a personalized avatar for your profile photo. They can also be shared in chats.

There's a feature where you can directly buy from businesses

There is also a feature where you can directly interact with and buy from vendors on WhatsApp. You can easily search for a business by category—food, travel, or banking—without having to look up their contact numbers from the websites. Importantly, your information cannot be tracked. This feature is currently available in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Indonesia, and the UK.

WhatsApp-JioMart shopping feature was launched in August

Meta launched its first end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, in partnership with JioMart, in India in August. You can browse through the entire JioMart grocery catalog, select and add items to your cart, and make the final payment, all in one go without having to leave the app. To get started, you simply have to send a "Hi" to +917977079770 on WhatsApp.