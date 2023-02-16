Technology

How IIT Guwahati's patented technology will bolster communication in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 16, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

The free-space optical communication system prevents unauthorized interception

The Indian telecom industry is all set to receive an upgrade. ﻿Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has finished the transfer of technology (ToT) of a free-space optical communication system to Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The multi-patent novel technology claims to deliver quick communication between two distant locations in line of sight. The best part? Unauthorized interception is impossible.

Why does this story matter?

IIT Guwahati founded in 1994, is the sixth member of the IIT family. It has always been at the forefront of innovations and this time is no different.

Once the free-space optical communication system—developed by a faculty member—finds commercial applications, the telecom industry will get an upgrade.

Usage in the defense sector is also a possibility.

Who were involved in the project?

The free-space optical communication system was created by Dr. Santanu Konwar, an assistant professor in the physics department, at Abhayapuri College, Assam and Professor Bosanta Ranjan Boruah, physics department at IIT Guwahati. The system has received three patents to cover the technology. They include a US patent (June 2, 2020), a Japanese one (December 23, 2021), and one from South Korea (December 28, 2022).

How does the tech work?

In place of optical fiber, the new communication system utilizes "wavefront modulated light beams for wireless error-free data transmission through free space." The research team has shown that distortion-free transmission of text messages/images is possible both inside as well outside of lab conditions. Since unauthorized interception is impossible, two distant stations in line of sight can use the tech for fast, secure communication.

The new tech will find application in the defense sector

Professor Boruah believes that the new tech will serve an important role in the coming days. He said, "Free space optical communication is likely to play a crucial role in the coming days both in case of indoor applications and outdoor especially in the defense sector." "We will be looking forward to meeting the challenges as our technology is adapted to serve society."

'Glad to join hands with IIT Guwahati for tech development'

"NavTech is the pioneer and leading technology company in India doing research on Optical Wireless technologies. We are glad to join hands with one of India's premier technology institutions for further development of Optical Wireless technology," said Hardik Soni, co-founder, Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd.