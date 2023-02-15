Technology

This Airtel annual plan provides free Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Feb 15, 2023

Airtel's Rs. 3,359 plan offers yearly access to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar (Photo credit: Airtel)

Are you an entertainment lover? Do you always seek ways to enjoy OTT content on your mobile device? If so, here's a prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel that you need to check out. The telco is providing free yearly access to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, along with free calling, one-year validity, and 2.5GB data per day for just Rs. 3,359.

Airtel is one of the leading telcos in India, having a user base of more than 350 million.

While the operator already offers a wide range of prepaid plans to the customers, the Rs. 3,359 plan stands out among other packs.

Along with OTT access, it makes you worry-free about data requirements and pan-India calling for a complete year from the date of recharge.

Everything to know about the Rs. 3,359 recharge plan

With Airtel's Rs. 3,359 prepaid plan, users get access to 2.5GB of daily data for 365 days. In addition to that, subscribers enjoy unlimited voice calling (local+STD) along with 100 SMS per day. The most noticeable add-on bundled with this recharge plan is the free yearly subscription to Amazon Prime Video (mobile edition) and Disney+ Hotstar (mobile).

The plan also offers other additional benefits

The Rs. 3,359 plan is one of the most beneficial prepaid plans in India. Along with the voice, SMS, and OTT perks, it also gives a three-month Apollo 24/7 Circle membership, a cashback of Rs. 100 on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music access.

Users can also enjoy 5G services for free

For now, Airtel is not charging its 4G users any additional fee for using the fifth-generation services. This means the Rs. 3,359 plan will also allow users to benefit from the telco's latest high-speed network, despite being a 4G recharge plan. If you have a 5G-capable smartphone and Airtel's 5G services are live in your area, you will be able to experience 5G internet.

Airtel is aggressively expanding its 5G coverage across India

Airtel continues to strengthen its 5G coverage in India in order to compete with arch-rival Reliance Jio. The telco has already covered 22 Indian states and UTs with its 5G Plus service. By the end of this year, it will be launched in all key metros. By the end of 2024, the service is expected to be available across all of India.