Sensex gains 1,041 points, Nifty climbs to 16,930
The stock market on Thursday closed on a bullish note. While the Sensex gained 1,041.47 points to settle at 56,857.79, the Nifty climbed 287.8 points to close at 16,929.6 points. The midcap stocks also showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.8% to settle at 8,068.5 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.
As far as the top performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY IT, NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, and NIFTY SERVICE SECTOR led the way, gaining 2.74%, 2.31%, and 2.2%, respectively. The top gaining stocks were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Steel, adding 10.62%, 10.09%, and 4.44%, respectively. Shree Cements, Bharti Airtel, and UltraTech Cement emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.06%, 1.17%, and 0.92%, respectively.
The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.16% to close at Rs. 79.77 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.91% to Rs. 51,182, the latter jumped 2.86% to Rs. 56,415. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.52% to settle at $99.56 per barrel.
The Asian markets witnessed mixed trading on Thursday. While the Hang Seng and Nikkei slipped to 20,622.68 points and 27,815.48 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21% to 3,282.58 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 4.06%, to 12,032.42 points.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $22,969.68 which is 7.84% up compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 10.99% and is selling at $1,617.75. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% up), $266.97 (5.81% up), and $0.4989 (7.19% up), respectively. Up 6.45% compared to yesterday, Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.06649.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.