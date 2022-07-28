Business

Sensex gains 1,041 points, Nifty climbs to 16,930

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 28, 2022, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gains 0.8% to settle at 8,068.5 points

The stock market on Thursday closed on a bullish note. While the Sensex gained 1,041.47 points to settle at 56,857.79, the Nifty climbed 287.8 points to close at 16,929.6 points. The midcap stocks also showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.8% to settle at 8,068.5 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY IT, NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, and NIFTY SERVICE SECTOR led the way, gaining 2.74%, 2.31%, and 2.2%, respectively. The top gaining stocks were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Steel, adding 10.62%, 10.09%, and 4.44%, respectively. Shree Cements, Bharti Airtel, and UltraTech Cement emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.06%, 1.17%, and 0.92%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.16% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.16% to close at Rs. 79.77 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.91% to Rs. 51,182, the latter jumped 2.86% to Rs. 56,415. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.52% to settle at $99.56 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed mixed trading on Thursday. While the Hang Seng and Nikkei slipped to 20,622.68 points and 27,815.48 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21% to 3,282.58 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 4.06%, to 12,032.42 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $22,969.68 which is 7.84% up compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 10.99% and is selling at $1,617.75. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% up), $266.97 (5.81% up), and $0.4989 (7.19% up), respectively. Up 6.45% compared to yesterday, Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.06649.

Information Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.