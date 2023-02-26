Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for February 26: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 26, 2023, 10:09 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX can quickly engross you with its enhanced visuals and rewards redemption program. Released in September 2021, the game has witnessed a rise in popularity in India's Android ecosystem. It has been downloaded more than 100 million times via the Google Play Store. To appreciate players, developers offer redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing them to obtain free in-game rewards.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX players can amass a range of in-game items.

However, they first need to invest a sizable amount of real money to obtain the virtual currency (diamonds), which helps purchase collectibles.

If you don't wish to spend resources, you may use redeemable codes on the rewards redemption site. This way you can collect several goodies for free.

Guest IDs cannot be used to redeem codes

Players must make sure they are logged in with their registered accounts when redeeming the Free Fire MAX codes through the redemption site. Guest IDs are not accepted on the website. The codes can only be redeemed by players on Indian servers, and every code is redeemable only once per individual. The alphanumeric codes must be redeemed within 12-18 hours of release.

Codes help redeem several in-game rewards for free

The redeemable codes for Free Fire MAX are made up of a random set of letters and numbers. These codes allow players to unlock a range of exclusive in-game items including royale vouchers, weapon crates, premium bundles, pets, diamonds, skins, gloo walls, etc. They can be redeemed only via the rewards redemption page - an independent platform by Garena for redeeming the codes.

Check out the Free Fire MAX codes for February 26

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., February 26 are listed here. Utilize them to collect a wide range of supplies. FGYUI8PL0OIJUH, YQ2WS3EDRCTYG, BHUNHINKI98UY, HIOO0LKMNBVCX. S45TGHJU7YTFVB, NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX, CDE3E4RFGVBNH, YT65YHBHJIKOLK. M4LPOIUYHGFCXS, DRTT5RE2SQ234R, FVGHY6T5RFVGBH, JI8U7YGHNJKO98. IUJKNBVCSWQ23E, RDFVGHY6TFGHJK, IU87YH8Y6J8KS2, HU321QWDUJBGY. 4JMKYULILJOH0G, IF8UAYT5QRD1FC, 2VG34HRHTUFGN, JXMKZOXD78IKJG.

How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

Head to Garena's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Bind your gaming account with the site using your registered in-game login credentials such as Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK. Now, type a 12-digit code into the text box, then click "Confirm," followed by "Ok." You can pick up a prize from the game's notification/mail section after each successful redemption.