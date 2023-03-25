Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for March 25

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 25, 2023, 09:49 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX codes are valid only for Indian servers (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX allows players to buy in-game goodies using virtual currency (diamonds), which can be gained by spending real money. However, those who do not want to spend resources can use redeemable codes to bag the bonuses for free. The collectibles aid players during battleground combat by improving their gaming experience and scoreboard rankings. Take a look at the codes for March 25.

Why does this story matter?

Garena launched Free Fire MAX with graphical improvements back in 2021.

The game swiftly gained prominence in India's Android ecosystem, with over a hundred million downloads on the Google Play Store, along with a high rating of 4.1.

To show their appreciation for the players, the developers started offering redeemable codes, permitting them to unlock a variety of in-game goods for free.

What are the rules for code redemption?

Gamers should log in with their official credentials to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes via the rewards redemption page. Users cannot use guest IDs for claiming the codes. Also, only the players on the Indian servers can utilize the codes. Each code can only be redeemed once per individual and has to be accessed within 12-18 hours of release.

What rewards can you get?

The Free Fire MAX codes comprise alphanumeric characters and can only be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page. The codes aid gamers in obtaining in-game items like weapon crates, premium bundles, royale vouchers, gloo walls, diamonds, pets, and more.

Here are the codes for March 25

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. March 25, have been listed below. Utilize them to collect free rewards. FF7M-UY4ME6SC, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P. B3G7-A22T-WD7X, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ. XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4.

These instructions have to be followed to redeem the codes

Head to the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Utilize your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Now, enter a 12-digit code in the text field, and tap on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For each successful redemption, a prize will be given that can be collected via the game's notification shelf.