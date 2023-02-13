Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for February 13

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 13, 2023, 10:13 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Playing a battle royale game with friends is an exciting journey, which is made even better by Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program. It allows gamers to unlock a range of supplies using redeemable codes. Individuals who don't want to spend real money on in-game items can use the codes to collect free goodies. The additional bonuses help improve the gaming experience and rankings.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's Free Fire MAX arrived with cosmetic upgrades back in September 2021.

In a very short duration, it became highly popular in India's Android ecosystem and surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Hence, as a token of appreciation, the creators distribute redeemable codes, helping players grab some goodies for free.

These extra bonuses aid individuals during in-game combat.

Codes can only be accessed once per player

A few ground rules must be followed to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. The 12-digit codes should be accessed within 12 to 18 hours of release. Only individuals using the Indian servers can redeem the codes through the game's official rewards redemption webpage. Although players can claim multiple codes in a go, they can access each code just once.

Check out the codes for February 13

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., February 13 are listed here. Use them to collect a range of supplies needed during the gaming sessions. HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ. V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU. FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ. MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, MCPW-3D28-VZD6. EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC.

Follow these instructions to redeem the 12-digit codes

Head to the Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your registered Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Now, enter a 12-digit code into the text box, and click on "Confirm," followed by pressing "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to collect a reward from the game's mail section.

