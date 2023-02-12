Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for February 12: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 12, 2023, 10:12 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure game where players can compete with one another to improve their scores and ranking. The game allows individuals to collect a variety of goodies through real money transactions. However, those unwilling to spend resources may use the redeemable codes, which the game creators publish on a daily basis. These codes can let you earn various bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX in 2021. Since its release, the game has gained a lot of popularity in the Android ecosystem. It has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

As a gesture of appreciation, the developers offer redeemable codes via the rewards redemption program, allowing gamers to get a range of in-game goodies for free.

Each code can be redeemed once per person

The guidelines listed below must be followed by gamers who want to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Individuals can access multiple codes in a single sitting. However, they can redeem each code just once. Only players using the Indian servers can use the codes. The alphanumeric codes should be accessed using the rewards redemption portal within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Codes offer free access to in-game items

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX allow players to unlock in-game items for free. The long list of bonuses includes diamonds, pets, costumes, weapons, skins, protective gear, reward points, royale vouchers, loot crates, and more. They help individuals enhance their on-the-battlefield gaming experience.

Here are the codes for February 12

Check out the Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., February 12. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, MCPW-3D28-VZD6. ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC.

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, log in to your account using your Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK login details. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code and click 'Confirm.' Then, press 'Ok.' After a successful redemption, you can retrieve the corresponding reward from your in-game mail/notification panel.