Lava Blaze 5G gets new variant: Should you buy

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 11, 2023, 03:22 pm 2 min read

Lava Blaze 5G has a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Lava)

Homegrown brand Lava has launched the 6GB RAM variant of its Blaze 5G smartphone in India. To recall, it arrived with 4GB of RAM last year. As for highlights, the device comes with a 6.5-inch LCD screen, a Dimensity 700 chipset, 128GB of storage, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. So, should you buy the phone? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

Lava is hard at work in increasing its popularity in the low-cost smartphone segment in India.

The Blaze 5G, with its decent set of specifications, tries to do exactly that.

The device has been priced competitively and aids the brand in competing in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment, dominated by rivals such as Xiaomi and Samsung.

The device sports a side-mounted fingerprint reader

Lava Blaze 5G gets a waterdrop-shaped notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, the device flaunts a monotone finish and a rectangular camera bump. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is up for grabs in Glass Green and Glass Blue colors.

It gets an 8MP selfie camera

Lava Blaze 5G has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro snapper, and a VGA lens. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

It offers 128GB of storage

The Lava Blaze 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It gets virtual RAM. The smartphone boots Android 12. Under the hood, the device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, and a Type-C port.

Lava Blaze 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the 6GB RAM variant of the Lava Blaze 5G carries an introductory price tag of Rs. 11,499. The device is up for grabs on our shores via Amazon.