Infinix's latest smartphone offers 200MP camera, 180W fast-charging, 120Hz screen

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 20, 2022, 03:37 pm 2 min read

Infinix Zero 20 and Zero Ultra will go on sale from December 25

Infinix Zero 20 has been launched in India alongside the mighty Infinix Zero Ultra model. The former comes in a single 8GB/128GB variant and is priced at Rs. 15,999, while the latter carries a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for its lone 8GB/256GB model. Both smartphones will go on sale from December 25 via Flipkart. Here are the key details.

Why does this story matter?

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Infinix is steadily expanding its portfolio in India. The brand, otherwise known for affordable smartphones, has now launched two spec-laden mid-range devices.

The Ultra model is rather distinct with some features that we usually associate with much more expensive smartphones. It boasts a 200MP main camera, a modern design, and superfast 180W wired charging.

Infinix Zero Ultra sports a 120Hz curved AMOLED display

Infinix Zero 20 features a waterdrop notch display with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner while the Zero Ultra comes with a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. The former sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz while the latter gets a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Infinix Zero 20 gets a 60MP selfie camera

Infinix Zero 20 flaunts a 108MP (f/1.75) main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. Up front, it boasts a 60MP (f/1.85, OIS) selfie camera. The Zero Ultra is equipped with a 200MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro lens. It also gets a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphones run on Android 12

Infinix Zero 20 is powered by a Helio G99 SoC while the Zero Ultra is fueled by a Dimensity 920 chipset. The devices come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Both smartphones boot Android 12-based XOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W and 180W fast-charging support, respectively. Connectivity options include dual SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

Infinix Zero 20 and Infinix Zero Ultra: Pricing and availability

The Zero 20 and Ultra cost Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 29,999 for their 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants, respectively. The former is available in Glitter Gold, Space Gray, and Green Fantasy shades while the latter comes in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir coles. The smartphones will be available for purchase from December 25 at 12pm IST via Flipkart.